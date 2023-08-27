Utrecht’s poor start to the season continued as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to PEC Zwolle.
After two defeats and no goals to start their campaign, Utrecht also went into the clash with PEC Zwolle without Tasos Douvikas who is completing a move to Celta Vigo. Isac Lidberg began up front for his debut.
Utrecht were sloppy and they could not create many chances in the first half. Michael Silberbauer decided to switch things up at the break, bringing on Ryan Flamingo for Jens Toornstra.
The move had the opposite effect as Flamingo brought down Zico Buurmeester, resulting in a penalty. Ferdy Druijf made no mistake to make it 1-0.
Utrecht pushed for an equaliser but PEC Zwolle held on without much trouble.
It is now code red in Utrecht after a summer that saw the club bring in a number of new players. The campaign has started in miserable fashion.
PEC Zwolle, on the other hand, got their first win of the season.