PEC Zwolle have climbed out of the relegation zone after a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PEC Zwolle went into the game on a three-game losing streak, while AZ Alkmaar were hoping to keep up their battle for third spot.
The first half was a poor affair with Gervane Kastaneer having the only real chance of note but the PEC Zwolle attacker hit a shot into the side netting.
Six minutes into the second half, PEC Zwolle did have the lead with Kastaneer heading in a Djavan Anderson cross to register his first goal for the club.
Jesper Karlsson and Jordy Clasie had decent chances to equalise for AZ Alkmaar before Vangelis Pavlidis did make it 1-1 in the 81st minute. The striker found the bottom corner with a low strike.
The home crowd was silenced by the equaliser but they were cheering again five minutes later as Daishawn Redan fired into the far corner to seal a huge win for PEC Zwolle.
The win means PEC Zwolle have now climbed up to 15th in the table and out of the drop zone. AZ Alkmaar are fifth and now six points behind Feyenoord.