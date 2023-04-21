PEC Zwolle sealed their promotion back to the Eredivisie on Friday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Avoiding defeat on Friday at Almere City was enough for PEC Zwolle to seal their return to the Eredivisie after a season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
A thunderstorm threatened to have the game called off but after a brief stop the game resumed and Almere City took the lead. However, Thomas van den Belt equalised with an excellent header and PEC Zwolle managed to hold onto the draw.
Dick Schreuder’s side will be back in the Eredivisie next season but they still need to battle for the league title. They are currently three points ahead of second-placed Heracles Almelo, who are also likely to return to the Eredivisie next season.