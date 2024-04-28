PEC Zwolle are officially safe from relegation after they defeated Heracles Almelo 3-1.

PEC Zwolle ended their winless run last time out against Excelsior and their confidence showed from the start against Heracles. In the 16th minute, Lennart Thy made it 1-0 from a tight angle.

Heracles barely threatened but they made it 1-1 before the break as Marko Vejinovic tapped in following a corner.

PEC Zwolle restored their lead in the 69th minute as Silvester van der Water finished off a nice team move. A solo goal from Filip Krastev then made it 3-1 before the end.

PEC Zwolle are 12th and ten points above the drop zone with three games left. Heracles are 14th and still have to secure their top flight status.




