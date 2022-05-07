PEC Zwolle managed to earn a 1-1 draw against Utrecht on Saturday but results elsewhere mean the clubs are still rock bottom of the table.
The pressure was on PEC Zwolle with all other three relegation rivals all playing on Friday night. However, it was Utrecht who took control from the start.
Tasos Douvikas hit the post for the visitors before Hidde Ter Avest gave them the lead in the 29th minute. PEC Zwolle thought they had equalised before the break but Gervane Kastaneer’s goal was ruled out due to an offside.
PEC Zwolle did get an equaliser in the 73rd minute after good work from Pelle Clement, who set up Daishawn Redan to net. There would be no winning goal though and the hosts had to settle for a point.
PEC Zwolle are now bottom and all their rivals won their matches, meaning they are five points from safety with only two games left. Utrecht stays in 7th.