A 97th-minute winner from Apostolos Vellios sealed a 2-1 victory for PEC Zwolle over Almere City, who must wait for their first Eredivisie point.
After three straight losses, Almere City were hoping for some points against PEC Zwolle, but they fell behind in the 4th minute. Davy van den Berg found the net with an excellent volley that flew into the top corner.
PEC Zwolle went close to a second and that prompted Alex Pastoor to send a message to his team and substitute Hamdi Akujobi after 25 minutes.
The hosts did improve in the second half and they thought they had a penalty when Anselmo Garcia McNulty accidentally handled in the box. However, VAR intervened and the penalty was reversed.
Rajiv van La Parra went close twice for Almere City before the equaliser did eventually drop in the 96th minute. Jamie Jacobs headed in a corner and it seemed to be a historic moment for the hosts.
However, PEC Zwolle then went straight down the other end and Vellios won it with a header.
Anouar El Azzouzi was sent off for a second yellow card but that didn’t have an effect on the end result as PEC Zwolle held on.
PEC Zwolle are seventh with six points while Almere City remain pointless.