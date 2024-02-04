PEC Zwolle came away from Sparta Rotterdam with a 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.
The hosts were in charge from the start but Koki Saito shot wide and Mike Eerdhuijzen headed the ball onto the post.
In the 26th minute, PEC Zwolle silenced the home crowd as Thomas Lam headed in via the underside of the crossbar. The hosts then continued to create chances but Jesper Schendelaar kept his side ahead going into half-time.
The second half went in the same way as Sparta dominated but it was PEC Zwolle who scored as Davy van den Berg finished off on a rebound.
PEC Zwolle take the three points and they are 8th while Sparta sits in 9th.