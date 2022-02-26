PEC Zwolle suffered their first loss of 2022 on Saturday evening with Heracles Almelo proving too strong in a 2-0 victory.
Heracles dominated from the start and after 19 minutes they had the lead when Kostas Lamprou came racing out of his goal, leaving Luca de la Torre to shoot into an empty net.
The hosts continued to push for a second goal which eventually came in the 55th minute when Sinan Bakis remained cool in front of goal and fired past Lamprou.
Despite going into the game on the back of three wins and two draws, PE Zwolle was poor and they did not have a shot on target in the opening 75 minutes. The hosts comfortably saw out the rest of the game and they also gave Samuel Armenteros his return before the end.
PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table while Heracles are 11th.