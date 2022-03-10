A controversial last-minute penalty meant AZ Alkmaar left Bodo/Glit with a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash.
The hosts have defeated AS Roma 6-1 and Celtic 2-0 at home so far in the competition and AZ Alkmaar were hoping to avoid the same fate. Just before kick-off, Jordy Clasie pulled out with an injury meaning Hakon Evjen came into the starting eleven.
AZ had the first big chance of the game when Vangelis Pavlidis raced on goal but the striker’s shot came back off the post. Bodø/Glimt then took the lead in the 39th minute with Amahl Pellegrino heading in.
The hosts missed chances to double their lead in the second half before AZ Alkmaar found the equaliser in the 73rd minute. Evjen set up substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal to net.
The game was heading for a draw but in the last minute, Pantelis Hatzidiakos was penalised for a tackle with which he fairly won the ball. However, since there is no VAR, a penalty was awarded and Ola Solbakken slotted in to win it for the hosts.
AZ now need to turn the result around in Alkmaar next week.