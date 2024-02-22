For the third year in a row, AS Roma have gotten the better of Feyenoord. After a 1-1 draw in Rome, the hosts triumphed on penalties to progress in the UEFA Europa League.

After a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam, Feyenoord got off to a dream start in Rome as Santiago Gimenez made it 1-0 in the 5th minute with an unorthodox finish.

Mats Wieffer was denied a second before Lorenzo Pellegrini equalised in the 15th minute with a great finish.

After a quick start, the game then turned into a fight between the two sides and chances were few and far between. Thomas Beelen and David Hancko kept it tight at the back and Timon Wellenreuther barely had a save to make.

The game eventually reached extra-time and the biggest chance fell in the 121st minute with Wellenreuther making an excellent save to keep out a low Lukaku drive.

Wellenreuther then kept out Lukaku’s penalty in the shootout but David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh missed leading to an exit for Feyenoord.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14123 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter