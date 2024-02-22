For the third year in a row, AS Roma have gotten the better of Feyenoord. After a 1-1 draw in Rome, the hosts triumphed on penalties to progress in the UEFA Europa League.
After a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam, Feyenoord got off to a dream start in Rome as Santiago Gimenez made it 1-0 in the 5th minute with an unorthodox finish.
Mats Wieffer was denied a second before Lorenzo Pellegrini equalised in the 15th minute with a great finish.
After a quick start, the game then turned into a fight between the two sides and chances were few and far between. Thomas Beelen and David Hancko kept it tight at the back and Timon Wellenreuther barely had a save to make.
The game eventually reached extra-time and the biggest chance fell in the 121st minute with Wellenreuther making an excellent save to keep out a low Lukaku drive.
Wellenreuther then kept out Lukaku’s penalty in the shootout but David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh missed leading to an exit for Feyenoord.