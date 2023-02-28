Kenneth Perez expects Ronald Koeman to name Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman and Mats Wieffer in his provisional Netherlands squad later this week.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On Friday, the Netherlands provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar will be named by Ronald Koeman.
According to Algameen Dagblad, Koeman visited the Feyenoord training ground last week to speak with Quilindschy Hartman as the left-back can choose the Netherlands or Curacao. This makes it seem likely that Hartman is in his sights, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Mats Wieffer have also excelled recently.
Speaking on Voetbalpraat, Kenneth Perez said he expects to see all three Feyenoord players named, “It would be really strange if not all three of them are in the pre-selection. Of course you do that as a national coach. You then have a few weeks to look at it definitively.”
Perez is particularly impressed by Wieffer, “I can’t wait to see him play against Shakhtar Donetsk. He makes a fantastic impression in the Netherlands. I was watching Teun Koopmeiners last weekend… They are among the numbers thirteen to twenty in the Orange selection Koopmeiners plays every week at a level that requires a little more.”