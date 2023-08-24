Dutch striker Joel Piroe has departed Swansea City to sign for Leeds United on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old had only one year left on his contract with Swansea City and was expected to depart the club before the window closed. Southampton and Leicester City were linked, but Leeds United have won the race.
Piroe has reportedly cost Leeds United around €12 million and has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.
The striker began his career with PSV Eindhoven, who will receive a part of the fee. He left for Swansea City in 2021. In 96 appearances for Swansea City, Piroe scored 46 times and added eight assists.