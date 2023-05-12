Joel Piroe is loving life since swapping PSV Eindhoven for Swansea City two years ago.
The Dutch striker has had another strong campaign in the Championship with 19 goals making him the fourth top scorer in the league.
Speaking to Eindhovens Dagblad, Piroe said, “I made a great choice two years ago with Swansea City.
“I am not only proud of my goals here, but also because I have been able to improve myself as a point of contact, for example. Off the field, the atmosphere at the club and in the city is great. There are down-to-earth people living here and as a player, you can get along very well street, but the supporters are huge football fanatics.”
Piroe is now used to the physical demands of the Championship, “We play 46 league games alone, but are finished earlier than in the Netherlands. That says something, doesn’t it? You often have to work three times in seven or eight days. That means that you can make little or no full training weeks, because the players have to rest and recover a lot between matches. I feel great about that.”