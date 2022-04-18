Joel Piroe scored twice on Monday in Swansea City’s 4-4 draw at Reading and now has 20 goals in the Championship this season.
Piroe has been in excellent form since swapping PSV Eindhoven for Swansea City last summer and he went into Monday’s game with 18 league goals to his name.
The striker curled home an excellent strike and also netted a penalty in the first-half to put his side 3-1 up and also move himself to 20 league goals. In the second half he also registered his fifth assist of the season but it was not enough for victory as Reading snatched a draw in the 95th minute.
Piroe’s goals are not going to be enough for Swansea City to reach the promotion playoffs meaning another year in the Championship is looming. However, Leicester City have recently been linked with signing the 22-year-old.