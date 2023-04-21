Swansea City may be forced to sell star Dutch striker Joel Piroe this summer as he is yet to commit his future to the club.
Since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, Piroe has netted 43 times in 89 games. The club has offered him a new contract this season but Piroe has not committed, which means a summer move is a big possibility.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Swansea City head coach Russel Martin expects clubs to be interested in Piroe this summer, “I’m sure there will be (interested clubs) Well, I know there is.
“If it was down to me (Piroe’s contract) would have been sorted a long time ago, but it’s not.
“Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play
“While it’s frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel’s ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility.”