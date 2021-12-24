Welcome to podcast #93 from Football-Oranje, with Michael Statham and Michael Bell. They discuss PSV and Feyenoord in the title-race, a potential formation change by Louis van Gaal before the World Cup, and the teams fighting relegation at the bottom of the Eredivisie.
Listen to our podcast (and download it to listen offline) via YouTube, SoundCloud and iTunes. (1:19 PSV / 8:52 Feyenoord / 14:29 Eredivisie team of season so far / 18:46 Netherlands formation change? / 31:53 Eredivisie relegation battle)
YouTube: Click here (We now always film our podcasts on YouTube.)
SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)
iTunes: Click here