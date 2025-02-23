Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul discuss everything Dutch football on our latest podcast.
Thank you for watching, liking and commenting. This show is available on YouTube. Click here to watch.
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of 36-year-old striker Lucas ...
There were three games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul discuss everything Dutch football on our ...
Robin van Persie has been confirmed as the new head ...
Feyenoord struggled to a 2-1 victory over Almere City on ...
Here is a round-up of all the action from the ...
There were three Eredivisie matches on Saturday and below is ...
Go Ahead Eagles defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 in Friday's Eredivisie ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul discuss everything Dutch football on our ...
We are thrilled to announce our first-ever official Football-Oranje scarves! Designed ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul discuss everything Dutch football on our latest podcast.
Thank you for watching, liking and commenting. This show is available on YouTube. Click here to watch.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.