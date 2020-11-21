Rene Hake is still searching for a win since becoming caretaker Utrecht head coach after his side were held to a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle.
Both sides have had a poor start to the campaign and went into the game keen to get a morale boosting victory.
PEC Zwolle were the better side from the start and eventually they took the lead in the 32nd minute. Django Warmerdam diverted Mustafa Saymak’s effort into his own net.
Utrecht thought they had equalised before the break when Bart Ramselaar found the net, but the midfielder’s strike was disallowed for offside. Mimoun Mahi did equalise in the 59th minute after a good pass from Gyrano Kerk.
Substitute Jesper Drost then had the ball in the net for PEC Zwolle, but again VAR spotted an offside.
Thomas Lam was sent off before the end for a high tackle, but Utrecht could not find a winning goal. Utrecht are ninth while PEC Zwolle are 11th.