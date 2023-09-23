Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman could be without Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after both suffered injuries on Saturday.
De Ligt was handed a rare start for Bayern Munich on Saturday in their home clash with Bochum and the centre-back scored with a header. However, De Ligt went off at the break in the 7-0 victory and has reportedly suffered a knee issue.
There has been no confirmation yet of how serious the issue is but the centre-back may be out of the Netherlands clashes next month.
Koeman’s worries increased during Barcelona’s clash with Celta Vigo as Frenkie de Jong hobbled off and the club have confirmed that he suffered an ankle sprain. No timescale has been given for recovery but Spanish newspaper Sport believes he could be out until November.
Wout Weghorst went off injured for Hoffenheim as well on Saturday, but some good news for Koeman is that Memphis Depay is back in full training with Atletico Madrid.
No worries. We can call upon Van Hecke, Stengs , Danjuma, Gravenberch, Matusiwa…………