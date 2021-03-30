Join Football-Oranje’s Mike Bell and Michael Statham as they give their thoughts on Gibraltar v Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.
Watch the full podcast by clicking here or pressing play below:
Carel Eiting is closing in on a return to fitness ...
Daley Blind is now a doubt for the European Championships ...
AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles ...
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi ...
According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Lille centre-back ...
Groningen have confirmed that Michael de Leeuw will return to ...
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that left-back Chris Gloster has left ...
Brian Brobbey has revealed that he wanted to sign a ...
Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Join Football-Oranje's Mike Bell and Michael Statham as they give ...
Join Football-Oranje's Mike Bell and Michael Statham as they give ...
Join Football-Oranje’s Mike Bell and Michael Statham as they give their thoughts on Gibraltar v Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.
Watch the full podcast by clicking here or pressing play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.