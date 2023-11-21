Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with Mike Bell and Abdul Alrifaee to discuss the game between Gibraltar and the Netherlands. Join in the conversation on YouTube!

Watch the reaction by clicking here, or by pressing play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (779 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.