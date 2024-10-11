Eredivisie Roundup: Feyenoord ... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Roundup: PSV defeat... There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. ...

Fatah fires Willem II to victo... Amar Fatah scored the only goal as Willem II came ...

Eredivisie Podcast | When do F... Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up on a ...

Eredivisie Round-up: Twente sn... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round up: Pepi fire... There were three Eredivisie clashes on Friday with PSV and ...

Heracles strike late to down H... Mario Engels scored a late winner as Heracles Almelo defeated ...