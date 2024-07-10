Football-Oranje’s Michael, Abdul and Mike react to the Euro 2024 semi-final between the Netherlands and England. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Ajax has reached an agreement to bring right-winger Bertrand Traore ...
Girona FC have confirmed the signing of both Donny van ...
Kenzo Goudmijn has completed his move from AZ Alkmaar to ...
Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of winger Ibrahim Cissoko ...
FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Netherlands U21 international ...
Feyenoord has announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Jeyland ...
PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of versatile Utrecht defender ...
According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Joshua Zirkzee has ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Abdul and Mike react to the Euro 2024 ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Abdul and Mike preview the Netherlands' Euro 2024 ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Abdul and Mike react to the Euro 2024 semi-final between the Netherlands and England. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.
Well said MikeB.
Refereeing was bizarre and pivotal in England winning.
Koeman bringing on Joey stopped the rot in the first half some very poor decisions in second half.
‘Electric’ and strength was what wasneeded and it was obvious that Frimpong and Micky desperately needed to come on.
Simons was floundering in all aspect of his game and Dumfries was rightly not getting forward – Frimpong?
Micky (and Reijnders) would have tightened up the left side and pushed back Walker. If Weghorst increased the threat, Micky would have doubled that threat from set pieces. Micky, Wout, Virgil, Stefan and Dumfries is an easy tactical advantage to play. All that was needed was Frimpong and Gakpo getting in behind and getting frees around the box.
What was Koeman thinking?
Critique aside, well done to the boys after a long season, that did us all proud…and thanks for the parties, ones to remember.