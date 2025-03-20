Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League quarter-final first leg between the Netherlands and Spain. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
Almere City could only take a 1-1 draw from their ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were only two matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday ...
NAC Breda held on for a 1-1 draw against Sparta ...
Below is a round up of the four Eredivisie ties ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands' Nations League ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League quarter-final first leg between the Netherlands and Spain. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.