Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League quarter-final first leg between the Netherlands and Spain. Join in the conversation on YouTube!

To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (859 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.