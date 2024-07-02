Football-Oranje’s Michael, Abdul and Mike react to the Euro 2024 last 16 match between the Netherlands and Romania. Join in the conversation on YouTube!

To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (824 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.