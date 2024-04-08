According to Voetbal International, Graham Potter has turned down the chance to become the new head coach of Ajax.
John van ‘t Schip will step down as head coach of the struggling Amsterdam club in the summer and Ajax have been exploring some possibilities in recent weeks.
According to Voetbal International, serious discussions were held between Ajax and Graham Potter last weekend. However, the 48-year-old Englishman has reportedly informed Ajax that he would not be taking on the role.
The former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss has probably been put off by the chaos occurring behind the scenes in Amsterdam.