According to The Athletic, Graham Potter will not be the new head coach of Ajax.
Ajax had been in talks with Potter for weeks and he had emerged as the leading candidate for the Amsterdam club.
Potter’s financial demands seemed to be a stumbling block at the start but talks had seemed to be edging closer to an agreement.
However, The Athletic is reporting that Potter has rejected the chance to become the new Ajax boss as he doesn’t believe it is the right move for his career. The former Brighton and Chelsea boss is being careful about his next project.
Ajax are now likely to turn their attention to OGC Nice boss Francesco Farioli.