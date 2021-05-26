The Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 has now been officially confirmed. These are the 26 players that will aim to lead Netherlands to glory at the European Championships.
Jasper Cillessen
Age: 32 Club: Valencia Caps: 60
Was number one for Louis van Gaal back at the 2014 World Cup and Cillessen will once again be the first choice for Oranje at the European Championships. An experienced stopper, Cillessen has had injury issues this season but is fit enough to claim the starting spot between the posts this summer. A great shot stopper, who is good with the ball at his feet.
Tim Krul
Age: 33 Club: Norwich City Caps: 14
Van Gaal’s penalty hero at the 2014 World Cup, Krul will once again be back-up to Cillessen at the Euro’s. Krul has gained promotion to the Premier League this season with Norwich City and he is ready to be called upon should Cillessen be unavailable. Krul wasn’t at his best during the most recent internationals but the former Newcastle United, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar stopper is a reliable goalkeeper.
Maarten Stekelenburg
Age: 38 Club: Ajax Caps: 58
What a season it has been for Stekelenburg! He returned to Ajax last summer as a back-up to Andre Onana but the Cameroonian’s ban saw Stekelenburg become number one in Amsterdam. He has earned his spot in the Netherlands squad through some excellent performances and has shown he is still a more than reliable goalkeeper. Stekelenburg was part of the Oranje squad that reached the 2010 World Cup final and he will be hoping to go one better and lift the trophy this time. Stekelenburg is likely to be third choice at the tournament.
Denzel Dumfries
Age: 25 Club: PSV Eindhoven Caps: 17
The PSV Eindhoven captain is the only out-and-out right-back included in the squad by De Boer and is set to be a starter. An attacking full-back, Dumfries has been a strong performer for PSV Eindhoven but has struggled to convince in Oranje over the years. At the European Championships, Dumfries will be aiming to impress as he is set to make a transfer this summer.
Joel Veltman
Age: 29 Club: Brighton Caps: 27
The versatile centre-back has been included in the squad by De Boer as an option for the centre and also the right of defence. The former Ajax star has had an impressive first year in England with Brighton & Hove Albion and is always a reliable performer in an Oranje shirt. Likely to be a back-up during the tournament but is a good option to have for De Boer.
Jurrien Timber
Age: 19 Club: Ajax Caps: 0
One of only two uncapped players in the squad, Timber was a revelation for Ajax in the second half of the season and he has impressed De Boer enough to earn a spot ahead of Sven Botman or Jeremiah St Juste. A tough tackling, ball playing centre-back, Timber is a huge talent, who can also play at right-back. A versatile and exciting option for De Boer to have in the squad.
Owen Wijndal
Age: 21 Club: AZ Alkmaar Caps: 7
The AZ Alkmaar star has made the Netherlands left-back spot his in recent matches and he heads into the Euro’s set to be a starter in the position. The young talent is impressive defensively and loves to get forward at any opportunity. Wijndal is heading for a transfer this summer, with Ajax and Barcelona just two of the clubs who will be watching him keenly during the tournament. Wijndal could be one of the standouts for Oranje during the tournament.
Patrick van Aanholt
Age: 30 Club: Crystal Palace Caps: 14
One of the rather surprising inclusions in the squad is Van Aanholt, who has never been a regular for the Netherlands during his career. However, De Boer has decided to bring the attack-minded full-back as competition for Wijndal. The experienced defender could be utalised if De Boer decides to line-up in a 3-5-2 formation. Another player that is heading for a transfer this summer as his contract with Crystal Palace expires.
Daley Blind
Age: 31 Club: Ajax Caps: 77
Blind may be injured at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped De Boer from calling-up the versatile Ajax star to the squad. A key-man at the 2014 World Cup, Blind can be deployed in several positions and it remains to be seen what plan De Boer has for the controller. Is he a centre-back in this squad, a left-back or a midfielder? Blind’s ability on the ball and experience make him a crucial player for De Boer.
Matthijs de Ligt
Age: 21 Club: Juventus Caps: 26
A leader at the back for the Netherlands, De Ligt is one of the best centre-back’s in Europe and is now set to star in his first major tournament. The strong and powerful centre-back will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for De Boer and is crucial for Netherlands hopes of lifting the trophy. De Ligt has had a strong campaign for Juventus despite their struggles and is a match for any striker at the tournament.
Stefan de Vrij
Age: 29 Club: Inter Milan Caps: 43
Virgil van Dijk’s absence is set to open the door for De Vrij, who is the most likely option to partner De Ligt in the centre of defence. The experienced defender was a star during the 2014 World Cup and heads into the tournament on the back of an outstanding campaign that saw Inter win the Serie A title. A world class centre-back in his prime, De Vrij is an excellent replacement for Van Dijk.
Nathan Ake
Age: 26 Club: Man City Caps: 19
It has been an injury hit and frustrating league campaign for Ake, who only made 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester City. However, the talented centre-back has made the Netherlands squad and he is an interesting option for De Boer. Ake can slot into the centre of defence and also has experience at left-back. He could be drafted into the starting line-up should De Boer go with a 5-3-2. A strong tackler, Ake is good on the ball and in the air.
Frenkie de Jong
Age: 24 Club: Barcelona Caps: 25
One of the superstars of the Netherlands squad, De Jong’s trademark dribbles from deep have become a major weapon for the Dutch national team. If the Netherlands are to go far in the tournament then De Jong will be key. The Barcelona controller is crucial to De Boer’s style of play and will be needed to unlock stubborn defenses and tough midfields. De Jong will be aiming to be one of the tournament’s standout players on the back of a mixed campaign at club level.
Marten de Roon
Age: 30 Club: Atalanta Caps: 21
A key player for De Boer, De Roon is a ball winning midfielder, who is often brought into the starting eleven when Netherlands come up against tougher opposition. A strong tackler, De Roon plays a simple game and offers protection to the defence. He could excel as the tournament goes on. However, against sides that sit deep, De Roon can often be redundant due to his lack of attacking ability.
Teun Koopmeiners
Age: 23 Club: AZ Alkmaar Caps: 1
A hugely deserved call-up for the AZ Alkmaar captain, who has had another excellent campaign in the Eredivisie. The deep-lying playmaker is outstanding with the ball at his feet and loves to spread possession around. His passing ability and vision make him an excellent option to partner De Jong in the middle and he can also offer protection to the defence. Koopmeiners is also a penalty expert which could come in handy. The AZ captain is another player in the shop window during the tournament with a number of top European clubs circling.
Ryan Gravenberch
Age: 19 Club: Ajax Caps: 3
Just voted the Eredivisie young player of the season, Gravenberch heads into the European Championships after an excellent campaign with Ajax. One of the most gifted talents in the Netherlands, Gravenberch has been a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side with his ability on the ball and strength. A box-to-box midfielder, Gravenberch has excelled in the Eredivisie and Champions League. He could be a breakout star at the tournament, if De Boer gives him a chance.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Age: 30 Club: Liverpool Caps: 73
With van Dijk out, Wijnaldum is set to captain the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and he will be crucial for Oranje during the tournament. De Boer has the option of playing Wijnaldum deeper in the midfield, like he does with Liverpool, or using him in the number 10 position. Wijnaldum is crucial for the Netherlands and De Boer will be happy if his Barcelona move is sealed before the tournament, so his captain has no distractions. Hopefully, it is Wijnaldum lifting the trophy in July.
Davy Klaassen
Age: 28 Club: Ajax Caps: 22
After losing his way at Everton and Werder Bremen, Klaassen has excelled back at Ajax this season, which has earnt him his place back in the Netherlands squad. Klaassen played a key role in Ajax’s title win, contributing 12 goals, many of which were crucial. The midfielder has become more versatile with age, but still stands out when used as a number ten. Can always find space in the box and has a talent for being in the right place at the right time to score. Klaassen should be a regular during the tournament.
Donny van de Beek
Age: 24 Club: Manchester United Caps: 19
Possibly lucky to make the squad, Van de Beek has had a very frustrating campaign with Manchester United. The midfielder joined the club in the summer but has been rooted to the bench for most of the campaign. Steven Bergwijn was dropped due to his lack of playing time, but De Boer has decided to keep faith with Van de Beek. A good option for De Boer to have when it comes to the number ten position, Van de Beek will be an alternative to Wijnaldum or Klaassen during the tournament.
Steven Berghuis
Age: 29 Club: Feyenoord Caps: 24
During the most recent internationals, Berghuis was chosen to start on the right wing in all three games. This is an indication that the Feyenoord captain is also set to be the starter on the wing going into the tournament. Berghuis has had a fine campaign for Feyenoord, scoring 19 goals in the Eredivisie. A reliable winger, Berghuis likes to cut in from the right and has a keen eye for goal. Another regular penalty taker that could be crucial later in the tournament.
Quincy Promes
Age: 29 Club: Spartak Moscow Caps: 47
Another surprise inclusion, Promes has made it to the squad despite an approaching court case and less than impressive form this season. The winger started the campaign with Ajax but lost his place and in January decided to move back to Russia with Spartak Moscow. His three goals in 11 games has convinced De Boer to take the tricky forward into his squad over Bergwijn or Anwar El Ghazi. After a difficult season, Promes is a player with something to prove and his pace could be useful for Oranje.
Cody Gakpo
Age: 22 Club: PSV Eindhoven Caps: 0
The second of the two uncapped players in the squad, Gakpo has earned his place in the Oranje squad after an impressive campaign with PSV Eindhoven. The pacey and direct winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, is a top Dutch talent who has not yet received the widespread appreciation that his ability deserves. A great dribbler, who has pace and an excellent strike, Gakpo could be one of the surprise stars in Oranje. He recently excelled for Netherlands U21’s at the European Championships, scoring twice and providing an assist in the 6-1 win over Hungary.
Memphis Depay
Age: 27 Club: Lyon Caps: 62
The star of the Netherlands attack, Memphis has been exceptional in an Oranje shirt since Ronald Koeman took charge in 2018. Memphis prefers to be played through the middle but can also be deployed on the left wing, giving De Boer options. Memphis heads into the tournament on the back of an excellent season with Lyon, in which he netted 22 times and added 12 assists. A move to Barcelona is close for the attacker, who will be one of the leaders for Oranje at the tournament. Along with Frenkie de Jong, Memphis is the most crucial player in the squad for De Boer.
Donyell Malen
Age: 22 Club: PSV Eindhoven Caps: 8
No player in the squad has scored more goals this season than Malen, who has had a strong campaign for PSV Eindhoven. The striker got 27 goals and added 10 assists this season, making him an excellent option for De Boer going into the tournament. Malen is a pacey, strong, and direct striker, who can also be deployed on the wing. Malen is set to leave PSV Eindhoven this summer and a number of clubs will be eager to see how he performs at the Euros.
Luuk de Jong
Age: 30 Club: Sevilla Caps: 35
De Jong has remained a crucial player for Netherlands despite his lack of form for Sevilla this season. In the latest internationals, De Jong scored in all three games and he appears to be first choice for De Boer if he moves Memphis to the left. The former PSV star is one of the best strikers in Europe when it comes to heading the ball, but the game can sometimes pass him by if crosses are not going into the box. His lack of form for Sevilla will also be a worry for De Boer heading into the tournament.
Wout Weghorst
Age: 28 Club: Wolfsburg Caps: 4
After an excellent campaign with Wolfsburg, Weghorst has earned the call-up his form deserves and he will battle for a starting spot in the Oranje attack. The strong and powerful striker scored 20 times in the Bundesliga this season which helped his club seal a Champions league spot. This form has convinced De Boer to give Weghorst a chance and he will be the alternative to De Jong if De Boer wants to go with a target man. Weghorst is one of the most confident forwards Netherlands have at the moment.
