According to ESPN, Ajax winger Quincy Promes is on his way to Russia to complete his move to Spartak Moscow.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger has boarded a plane to Moscow on Wednesday morning and is set to sign a 3.5-year deal with Spartak.
Promes has been linked with a move back to Spartak for weeks, but the Russian side was unable to agree on a deal with Ajax. The issues have now been sorted and Promes will play in Russia again.
The 29-year-old played for Spartak between 2014 and 2018. He played 135 games and scored 66 goals before he moved to Sevilla. A year later he moved to Ajax.
ESPN is reporting that Ajax will receive €8.5 million for Promes, but that could rise to €11 million through bonuses.