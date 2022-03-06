Robin Propper scored the only goal of the game as FC Twente defeated Cambuur Leeuwarden 1-0.
FC Twente began the game brightly but chances for Julio Pleguezuelo, Daan Rots and Michel Vlap, among others, did not result in an opening goal as Sonny Stevens came to Cambuur’s rescue a number of times.
Cambuur withstood but eventually, Robin Propper gave Twente the lead with a strike from the corner that found the net via the inside of the post. The Twente captain celebrated by showing his armband which was decorated in the colours of Ukraine.
Fifteen minutes from time, Vlap was fouled and Ricky van Wolfswinkel had the chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot but his effort hit the post. Stevens injured himself saving the rebound and had to be replaced. His replacement Pieter Bos kept Twente out and the match finished 1-0.
Twente strengthens their position in fifth, while Cambuur is 8th.