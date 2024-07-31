According to TC Tubantia and De Telegraaf, FC Twente centre-back Robin Propper is set to join Rangers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 30-year-old is the current captain of FC Twente and was key in the club reaching the Champions League last season. However, with just a week to go until the qualifier against Red Bull Salzburg, Propper seems on his way out.
According to TC Tubantia and De Telegraaf, Propper is set to join Scottish side Rangers in the coming days. The fee is unknown but the centre-back is now set to head to Glasgow to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.
FC Twente still has Mees Hilgers, Max Bruns, Alec van Hoorenbeeck and Julian Mesbahi for the centre-back spots but losing their captain will be a blow for Joseph Oosting.