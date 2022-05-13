According to Voetbal International, Arnaut Danjuma may be on his way out of Villarreal this summer for a fee of only €45 million.
Danjuma has had an excellent season in Spain, scoring six times in the Champions League and 16 in all competitions. His form helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
According to Voetbal International, Danjuma has a release clause in his contract for only €45 million and this has alerted a number of clubs. PSG are following the Dutch international, while a number of Premier League sides want to take the former Bournemouth star back to England.
Danjuma has only been with Villarreal since last summer and has a contract until 2026. However, the release clause may tempt a number of clubs to bid for the 25-year-old.