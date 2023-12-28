According to L’Equipe, Pascal Struijk has missed out on a January move to Paris Saint Germain.
PSG recently sealed the signing of Lucas Beraldo for around €20 million but the Brazilian was not their only target to strengthen their defence.
According to L’Equipe, PSG was interested in signing Dutchman Pascal Struijk but was put off by Leeds United’s asking price. The report doesn’t mention the price tag that the Championship side put on their centre-back.
Struijk has played 121 matches for Leeds United so far and has a contract with the club until 2027. Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship and Struijk is a key player in their pursuit of the Premier League.