PSG are hoping to convince Dutch talent Xavi Simons to extend his contract with the club.
The 17-year-old’s current contract runs until mid-2022, but according to the French outlet Sport and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are hoping to tie the midfielder down to a new deal.
PSG Technical director Leonardo has begun talks with the Simons camp.
Simons has made his first-team debut this season in the French cup tie with Caen, and has been on the bench for several Ligue 1 games.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the youngster and sees a great future in the former Barcelona academy player.