According to a report in France, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
The Turkish international is having an excellent season and has recently been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, among others.
According to Relevo, French league leaders PSG are also in the race for the Kokcu and they have already made contact with the player’s representatives ahead of a possible move.
Feyenoord are not set to let their captain depart cheaply with a possible price tag of €40-45 million mentioned recently in the Dutch press. However, the interest is growing and it seems unlikely that the 22-year-old will remain in Rotterdam past the summer.