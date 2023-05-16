According to Voetbal International, PSG have joined the race to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Ivorian was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January but that move did not materialise. It appears that Sangare is now in his final weeks as a PSV player as other clubs begin to circle.
According to Voetbal International, PSG has joined some Premier League clubs in showing interest in Sangare. The midfielder has a release clause in his contract this summer for €37.5 million but PSV would reportedly begin talks at €25-30 million.
The 25-year-old joined PSV from Toulouse three years ago for €9 million and he has made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times.