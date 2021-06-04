According to ESPN, PSG have made a late move to snatch Georginio Wijnaldum from Barcelona.

Wijnaldum is a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer and is expected to join Barcelona. The midfielder reportedly has a personal agreement with the Catalan side and only a medical was standing in the way of the deal.

However, ESPN is now reporting that PSG have made a late move to try and snatch the Netherlands captain from under the nose of Ronald Koeman. A huge offer has been made to the 30-year-old, who now has to make a big decision.

Wijnaldum is currently preparing for Euro 2020 and it remains to be seen whether he will decide his future before or after the tournament.




