The draw for the group stages of the Champions League took place on Thursday with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord involved.
After seeing off Rangers 5-1 on Wednesday, PSV took their place in pot 3 for the draw in Monaco, while Feyenoord was in pot 1.
Feyenoord were drawn into group E and they will meet Spanis side Atletico Madrid, Lazio of Serie A and Scottish champions Celtic.
PSV will take on Europa League winners Sevilla, Premier League giants Arsenal and RC Lens, who finished runners up in Ligue 1 last season.
The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.