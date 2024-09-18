PSV Eindhoven has completed the signing of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.
The experienced Croat was available on a free after leaving Hadjuk Split at the end of last season. He has signed for PSV on a deal until the end of the season.
With his arrival, Peter Bosz gets a player capable of playing at left-back or on the wing. He cannot be registered for the Champions League but can play a part in their defence of the Eredivisie title.
The 35-year-old is a 136 time Croatian international, who has played for a number of clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsburg.