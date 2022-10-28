PSV Eindhoven has announced a partnership with Brazilian side Cruzeiro.
PSV hopes to strengthen itself in the field of scouting, education, and training methodology thanks to the partnership.
On the official PSV website, Marcel Brands said, “This collaboration with one of the biggest clubs in Brazil will give us a better insight into the football pyramid of South America, a region with which PSV has always been closely linked.”
The deal brings PSV into partnership again with former player Ronaldo, who recently became a shareholder in Cruzeiro. The former striker started his career with Cruzeiro, after which he moved to Eindhoven in 1994. In two years at the Philips Stadium, the Brazilian scored 54 goals in 57 matches.
PSV already have partnerships with Chivas Guadalajara and Austin FC.