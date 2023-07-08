PSV Eindhoven has announced the signing of Noa Lang from Club Brugge on a five-year deal.
PSV have been linked with Lang for some time and it accelerated on Friday when the winger was spotted at the club’s training ground to undergo his medical.
The deal has now been confirmed with Lang signing a five-year deal and PSV paying an undisclosed fee to Club Brugge.
Lang made his professional debut with Ajax, and had time on loan with FC Twente before he joined Club Brugge in 2020. The 24-year-old made 125 appearances for Club Brugge, scoring 38 times and adding 34 assists.
Lang has seven caps for the Netherlands national team and becomes the second big signing of the summer at PSV after striker Ricardo Pepi.