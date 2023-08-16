PSV Eindhoven has completed the signing of Jerdy Schouten from Bologna on a five-year deal.
The deal has been in the air for a while now and there was talk that it had broken down on Tuesday. However, 24 hours later, PSV has confirmed Schouten’s arrival.
PSV have paid around €12 million for the defensive midfielder, who has signed a contract until 2028.
Schouten started his career at ADO Den Haag and ended up at Bologna via Telstar and Excelsior, while he has earned one cap for the Dutch national team.
The 26-year-old will be hoping his return to the Netherlands will bring him back into contention for a place in Ronald Koeman’s squad.