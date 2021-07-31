Mohamed Ihattaren will no longer train with the PSV Eindhoven first-team.
Ihattaren was not used by Roger Schmidt in the 5-1 win over Galatasaray and then he missed the second leg after falling ill. However, Ihattaren was pictured in France speaking with his agent Mino Raiola.
PSV have now released a statement announcing that the midfielder will no longer train with the first-team. He will follow an individual training programme from Monday.
A statement on the club’s website read, “The reason for the conversation was, among other things, that the player has not fulfilled a number of agreements with the club in recent times. The management addressed him about this on Thursday afternoon, as has happened in the past.
“The club interests of PSV always come first. The focus is on the qualification process for the group stage of the Champions League, the Johan Cruyff scale and the start of the Eredivisie.”
Ihattaren is in the final year of his contract with PSV and it is now likely that the 19-year-old will leave before the transfer window closes.