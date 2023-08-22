It was a great battle at Ibrox as PSV Eindhoven came from behind to draw 2-2 with Rangers in the opening leg of their Champions League playoff.
Peter Bosz was able to welcome Noa Lang back to the starting line-up, while Sergino Dest came straight into the eleven.
Johan Bakayoko caused danger for PSV, who controlled the ball in the first half without breaking the deadlock. Just before the break, Rangers had the lead as Ibrahim Sangare lost the ball on the edge of the box and Abdallah Sima shot brilliantly into the top corner.
Sangare made up for his error by netting the equaliser early in the second half after a clever move by Ismael Saibari.
Rangers regained their lead with a swift counter netted by Rabbi Matondo, but Luuk de Jong quickly made it 2-2 with a header from a corner.
PSV were lucky to escape with a draw as Sam Lammers and Danilo both went close before the end. PSV lost both Andre Ramalho and Oscar Boscagli to niggles but managed to hold on.
Just like last year, the first leg ends 2-2 in Glasgow and PSV will be hoping that they can finish the job in Eindhoven next week.