According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Vinicius Souza this summer.
The 22-year-old has had an impressive campaign this season for KV Mechelen, but will return to parent club Lommel SK this summer.
According to Voetbal International, PSV are interested in the defensive midfielder but they face competition from Belgian champions Club Brugge.
Souza has a contract with Lommel SK until 2025 and would reportedly cost around €6-8 million. It is unclear whether Souza would be an eventual replacement for Ibrahim Sangare, who was linked with a move to Liverpool on Friday.