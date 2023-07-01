According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Slask Warsaw talent Karol Borys wants to join PSV Eindhoven this summer but other clubs are circling.
PSV are still trying to strike a deal with Slask Warsaw for the 16-year-old, who is happy to make the move to Eindhoven.
Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that PSV has to be wary as Manchester City also wants to sign Borys and loan him out to Lommel, who are part of the City Group.
The midfielder has already made eight appearances for the Slask Warsaw first team, but should he move to PSV he would likely start with Jong PSV.