Ismael Saibari has signed a new contract with PSV Eindhoven keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.
The attacking midfielder has made an excellent start to the season and the club has been quick to tie him down as his current deal expired in 2025.
PSV confirmed on Tuesday that Saibari has extended this by a further three years, keeping the 22-year-old at the club until the summer of 2028.
The Morrocan has scored three times and contributed two assists in 10 appearances this season so far.
PSV are still working on tying down their other top talent, Isaac Babadi, who is in the final year of his deal at the club. The 18-year-old is making his breakthrough into the first team but talks over a new deal have been dragging on.
According to Voetbal International, a meeting is planned between PSV and Babadi’s representatives shortly and the club are keen to reach an agreement swiftly.