PSV Eindhoven have secured a spot in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the 3-2 win over Sevilla, PSV knew that they would seal a top-two spot in the group if Arsenal defeated RC Lens.
Arsenal ran out comfortable 6-0 winners over the French side and that means PSV are now safely into the draw for the last 16.
PSV cannot be passed by Lens due to the Dutch side’s superior head-to-head record. Peter Bosz’s side will definitely finish second in the group whatever happens in the final group game against Arsenal.
A wonderful night for PSV and for the Dutch coefficient which is engaged in a battle with France this season.