According to De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands U21 international is set to leave Leeds this summer after their relegation and has been linked with Borussia Dortmund. A number of clubs around the top leagues in Europe are circling the winger.
According to De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven is one of the clubs interested in the forward and they hope to convince Leeds to do a deal with a buy-back clause or a hefty percentage of a future sale.
Peter Bosz is set to be appointed PSV head coach and the club are looking at the attack as an area to strengthen. Ricardo Pepi is set to be brought in from Augsburg up front while Summerville would provide much-needed competition on the wings.