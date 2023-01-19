According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are close to signing striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
With Cody Gakpo leaving for Liverpool and Noni Madueke heading for Chelsea, PSV are looking at attacking reinforcements.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV could quickly wrap up a deal to sign Fabio Silva, who is keen on a move to the Eredivisie. Wolves have loaned the Portuguese forward to Anderlecht but that loan will be ended and it is likely that Silva will head for Eindhoven.
The 20-year-old has made 32 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring 11 goals. Before that he only managed four goals in 62 appearances for Wolves.
Eindhovens Dagblad are uncertain whether PSV would loan the striker for six months or until the summer of 2024.